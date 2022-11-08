Bigger labels for ‘household basket’

The three changes that the new ministerial decision on the “household basket” will include provide for bigger labels on participating products, a provision to ensure the adequacy of the items that each chain places in it, as well as a list of price changes.

In the updated decision, however, no changes are expected in the product categories, without excluding the addition of a category, especially for those suffering from diabetes.

Until late on Monday, the text of the decision had not been finalized, due to efforts to include solutions for various problems identified by the ministry’s services in the first few days of the measure’s implementation.