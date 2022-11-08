Alexandroupoli port sale is off

The government has decided to proceed with the development of Alexandroupoli port with funding from state asset fund TAIPED’s own resources, as the development of the railway corridor from Alexandroupoli to Ormenio on the Greek-Bulgarian border and from there to Central and Eastern Europe has made this port infrastructure central to the activities of Greece’s allies in Eastern Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

Therefore the TAIPED board is expected, following government decisions at the highest level, to cancel the tender for the sale of 67% of the Alexandroupoli Port Authority in the next few days, as it was considered “wrong” to proceed with the privatization at this stage.

Kathimerini understands TAIPED will now be assigned the preparation of the environmental and other studies required, as well as the preparation of a master plan. The expansion and equipment projects of the port will proceed – including its deepening to be able to accommodate even larger ships – the current users of the port will be arranged spatially within the land area and in appropriate infrastructures and any other necessary investments will be made.

It remains unknown whether it will rejoin the privatization program in the future. However, given the port’s increased geopolitical importance and the decision to cancel the tender it is clear that any relevant discussion is placed in the distant future.

The Alexandroupoli port was recently included in the framework of the Greek-American defense cooperation and is used, among others, by the US Army Military Deployment and Distribution Center.

A US source told Kathimerini that “the port has evolved into a dynamic supply chain hub, with proven success in its road and rail capabilities for delivery anywhere in Europe,” and has acquired “vital significance, enabling successful transfers of US forces in support of our European allies and partners.”

Off the coast of Alexandroupoli, Gastrade is also developing a liquefied natural gas regasification terminal (FSRU), while the area is set to host a gas-fueled electricity production plant by a consortium of PPC, DEPA and Copelouzos. The wider geographical area is also the starting point of the Greek-Bulgarian Interconnection Pipeline (IGB) for gas transmission.