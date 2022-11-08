DESFA starts operation of Revithoussa FSU

Greek gas grid operator DESFA on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first liquefied natural gas cargo by Mytilineos.

According to state-run news agency AMNA, the transfer of nearly 140,000 cubic meters of LNG to the FSU leased by DESFA from LNG shipping company GASLOG is nearing its completion with a ship-to-ship (STS) unloading process from the ship Arctic Princess, which sailed into Megara Gulf for this purpose.