ECONOMY

DESFA starts operation of Revithoussa FSU

DESFA starts operation of Revithoussa FSU
[InTime News]

Greek gas grid operator DESFA on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first liquefied natural gas cargo by Mytilineos.

According to state-run news agency AMNA, the transfer of nearly 140,000 cubic meters of LNG to the FSU leased by DESFA from LNG shipping company GASLOG is nearing its completion with a ship-to-ship (STS) unloading process from the ship Arctic Princess, which sailed into Megara Gulf for this purpose.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Heating oil platform set to open
ECONOMY

Heating oil platform set to open

Platform for heating allowance applications opens
ECONOMY

Platform for heating allowance applications opens

Industry turns away from natural gas
ECONOMY

Industry turns away from natural gas

Platform fo heating subsidy opens on Monday
ECONOMY

Platform fo heating subsidy opens on Monday

Athens to tax electricity firms’ windfall profits
ECONOMY

Athens to tax electricity firms’ windfall profits

First heating allowance payment by December 21
ECONOMY

First heating allowance payment by December 21