Handout to 2.3 million people

In the week before Christmas, approximately 2.3 million pensioners, uninsured elderly and vulnerable households are expected to receive the 250-euro inflation check, as extraordinary financial assistance to citizens most affected by the energy crisis and the dramatic increases in consumer staples.

The terms and conditions for the payment of the allowance, both to pensioners with a monthly income of up to €800 and to those entitled to a disability allowance, to the uninsured elderly, to the beneficiaries of the minimum guaranteed income and to recipients of the child benefit are provided for in the mini-bill on social security by the Labor Ministry, which is expected to make its way to Parliament within days.

In total, the beneficiaries are estimated to amount to 2.3 million citizens, as the measure also concerns the long-term unemployed for a period between 12 to 24 months, who are not beneficiaries of the minimum guaranteed income; for them no legislative regulation is required – just a decision from the Public Employment Agency (DYPA).

In order to determine the final beneficiaries, all of the following conditions will have to be met:

• The annual individual taxable income for the tax year 2022 must not exceed €9,600 (from €7,200 previously), which means that the individual income cannot exceed €800 per month.

• The annual family taxable income (the sum of the taxable incomes of the individual and their spouse/cohabiting partner) must not exceed €16,800 (from €14,400 previously), which practically means that for a couple the monthly income cannot exceed €1,400.

• The total value of the household’s real estate resulting from the ENFIA administrative determination act of year 2022 (tax year 2021) must not exceed the amount of €300,000 (from €200,000 previously).

• Recipients must be tax residents of Greece and have submitted an income tax statement for tax year 2021.

The amount of the aid per beneficiary is €250, regardless of the number of dependent members. If both spouses are beneficiaries of the aid, then the aid is paid to both. The benefit will be paid out by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).