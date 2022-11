Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday that the European Union member-states and institutions acknowledge the need for common, realistic rules, which ensure the sustainability of public debt and, at the same time, strengthen sustainable, inclusive economic growth in Europe, through the implementation of investments and reforms.

