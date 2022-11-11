Paphos to be EU Capital of Smart Tourism

The city of Paphos, in Cyprus, was officially named a European Capital of Smart Tourism for 2023, according to its Mayor Phedon Phedonos.

In a post on social media, the western city’s mayor said that the result of the EU competition was announced on Wednesday in Brussels, where a Paphos Municipality delegation presented its proposal for the title of European Capital of Smart Tourism 2023.

Paphos competed with 29 candidates cities from 13 countries and the finalists were Aarhus (Denmark), Gijon (Spain), Zagreb (Croatia), Paphos, Porto (Portugal), San Sebastian (Spain) and Seville (Spain).

Seville was also selected as one of the European Capitals of Smart Tourism 2023.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism initiative recognizes outstanding achievements by European cities as tourism destinations in four categories: sustainability, accessibility, digitalization, as well as cultural heritage and creativity.

Both awardees will receive a purpose-built sculpture for their city centers, which will be displayed prominently for the duration of their year as a European Capital of Smart Tourism.