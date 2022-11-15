ECONOMY

Greek bond reopening raises €200 mln

The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Monday it had successfully auctioned the reopening of a 10-year bond issue, raising 200 million euros from the market.

The reissue attracted bids totaling €1.026 billion and the return of the bond was set at 4.44%, up from 3.67% in the previous auction in July.

The 10-year benchmark bond is currently trading in the secondary market at a spread of 2.5% against the 10-year German Bund.

The coupon of the bond issue which was launched in January 2022 was 1.75%.

 

