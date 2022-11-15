Kikilias says laws for short-term rental market are in the pipeline

Short-term leases are part of Greece’s tourism product, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday at a conference organized by the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels on short-term leases.

As he said, for the orderly operation of healthy competition, but also for the orderly operation of Greece’s urban centers, the government is working on a framework to regulate the short-term leases market.

This framework will separate those who rent out properties on a large scale versus the majority, who rent out just one or two properties, he said.