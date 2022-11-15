ECONOMY ECONOMY

Offers and discounts for tens of thousands of young people

Over 116,600 young people, aged between 13 and 30 years, will be entitled to offers and discounts on products and services at about 380 enterprises as well as 43,500 offers across Europe, upon receiving the European Youth Card.

This is issued for one year by the Public Employment Agency (DYPA, formerly OAED) to all registered jobless up to 30 years old, and to the students of the DYPA Professional Schools and Institutes of Vocational Training (IEK), after submitting an online application.

Card holders can enjoy benefits in sectors such as education, tourism, transport, culture, healthcare, sports, entertainment, telephony etc. 

Finance

