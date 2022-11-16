Budget tax revenue 12.6% above target

Greek state budget tax revenues significantly exceeded the targets in the January-October period, totaling 45.626 billion euros, 12.6% above the target, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue also exceeded the monthly target by 6% in October.

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, commenting on budget execution figures, said the data for October did not show any markedly different trend relative to the very positive course of the Greek economy in 2022, despite increased global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in Europe.

According to provisional budget execution data on an amended cash basis, the state budget showed a deficit of €4.77 billion in the 10-month period, below the budget target for a deficit of €11.03 billion and the shortfall of €11.5 billion in the same period last year.

Primary results showed a deficit of €349 million, compared to the budget target for a primary deficit of €6.75 billion and a primary shortfall of €7.18 billion in 2021.

Net revenue was €48.86 billion, 12.1% above the target.

Tax revenue was €45.62 billion, 12.65% above the target. Budget spending in the January-October period totaled €53.63 billion, €1 billion below the target.