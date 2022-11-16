ECONOMY CYPRUS

Quality label for products from Troodos mountain

Another innovative project led by the Cyprus Institute is taking shape, with the introduction of the first fruit and vegetables bearing the quality label “Mountain Agriculture Troodos.” The products available at the new Mikropolis supermarkets in Cyprus are distinguished by their high quality and are manufactured solely by producers in the Troodos Mountains.

The Troodos quality label is Cyprus’ first comprehensive effort to establish a voluntary quality system for agricultural products. It is not only about labeling, but also about developing criteria to help producers improve agricultural practices on three levels: environment, business responsibility, and food safety & hygiene.

The ultimate goal is to highlight the uniqueness of mountain products in conjunction with good agricultural practices for the benefit of the environment and consumer health. Producers who apply a set of mandatory and voluntary criteria centered on the three themes are eligible to participate in the quality scheme. At the same time, they must meet the mountain production criteria, where the climate and environmental conditions contribute to the best-tasting fresh quality produce. 

