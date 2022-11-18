Megaplast inaugurates production plant in Thiva

Megaplast, a global leader in flexible packaging production, launched its new industrial plant, which forms part of its 23-million-euro investment program of the last three years, in Thiva, Central Greece, on Friday.

The new unit covers an area of 9,100 square meters on a plot of 72,000 sq.m. Construction was completed within a year and it is expected to employ 70 workers.

Megaplast Chairman and CEO Haris Kavvadias said the new factory is part of the group’s strategy to invest further in Greece, constituting a shift from its original plan for expansion abroad, considering the improved investment climate in the country.