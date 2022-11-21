Suburban railway expansion east of capital to start in 2024

Work to expand the suburban railway (Proastiakos) to link Koropi in eastern Attica to Lavrio on the southeastern coast will begin in 2024, according to Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis on Monday.

“We are talking about a 31.7 km project. This project has been put out to tender. It is expected to be contracted in 2023, and for work to start in 2024. We have estimated five years as the construction period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the project for the extension of the suburban railway from Athens International Airport to Rafina was tendered in December 2021 and is expected to be contracted in 2023, with construction set to begin in 2024. Karamanlis said it will be completed by 2028.