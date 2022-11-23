FinMin: Greek economy showing high resilience

Greece is growing strongly in 2022 amid difficult circumstances, demonstrating higher resilience than the European average, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday in the context of the 5th Athens Investment Forum, titled “Sustainable Development and Digital Transformation,” held at the Athens Concert Hall and co-organized by the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) and Vertical Solutions.

According to the minister, based on the most conservative estimates, Greece has reached a growth rate of 5.6%, while it may exceed 6%, twice the European average.

Forecasts speak of strong growth in 2023 as well, estimated at 1.8%, three times the European average.

Staikouras referred to the increase in consumption, while this year, as he said, a new historical record in investments and exports is expected.

In fact, according to the European Commission, Greece is expected to be the champion among all member-states in exports until 2024, having already reached 41% of GDP.