InvestEU to launch in Athens on Thursday

The European Commission, in cooperation with the EIB Group Office in Greece, is launching InvestEU in Greece on Thursday morning.

InvestEU, the new European flagship program to support investments in the European Union, provides the EU with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery.

It will also help mobilize private investments for the EU’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition.

The Athens InvestEU event will highlight the program’s priorities, its components and available financing.

