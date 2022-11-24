Post-Program Surveillance Report on Greece a ‘milestone’

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras described the first Post-Program Surveillance Report on Greece, published on Tuesday by the European Commission, as a “milestone report” since it officially inaugurates a new chapter for the country and its return to European normality.

Staikouras also mentioned that the Commission’s findings can form the basis for Eurogroup decisions related to the implementation of agreed Greek debt relief measures, which include the disbursement of the eighth and final installment from the profits of the European central banks from buying Greek bonds.