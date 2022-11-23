Greek corporate officials from abroad discuss how to draw money to Greece

Senior officials of Greek heritage serving at some of the world’s biggest companies pooled their ideas for a second consecutive year on Wednesday at “The Greeks Are Back” conference, held in Athens, submitting creative and innovative proposals to the state as to how Greece can attract more foreign investment.

FMTC Chairman Kimon Angelidis and Sitecore CEO Stathis Tzikakis were among those that addressed the event.

The conclusions and proposals of the forum, in the form of an ‘Initiative for Foreign Investment’ will be submitted to the government, the Parliament, the political parties, among others for consideration.

Delegates have renewed their appointment for next November.