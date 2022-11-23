ECONOMY INVESTMENTS

Greek corporate officials from abroad discuss how to draw money to Greece

Greek corporate officials from abroad discuss how to draw money to Greece

Senior officials of Greek heritage serving at some of the world’s biggest companies pooled their ideas for a second consecutive year on Wednesday at “The Greeks Are Back” conference, held in Athens, submitting creative and innovative proposals to the state as to how Greece can attract more foreign investment.

FMTC Chairman Kimon Angelidis and Sitecore CEO Stathis Tzikakis were among those that addressed the event.

The conclusions and proposals of the forum, in the form of an ‘Initiative for Foreign Investment’ will be submitted to the government, the Parliament, the political parties, among others for consideration.

Delegates have renewed their appointment for next November.

Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NPL conference being held in Athens on Tuesday
ECONOMY

NPL conference being held in Athens on Tuesday

The senior executives are back in town
CONFERENCE

The senior executives are back in town

New alliance aims to promote Greece as conference destination
ECONOMY

New alliance aims to promote Greece as conference destination

East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels
ECONOMY

East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday
ECONOMY

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday
CONFERENCE

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday