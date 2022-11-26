ECONOMY PROPERTY TAXATION

State expects half a billion euros from property transfers in 2023

The 2023 budget foresees a 40% increase in state receipts from real estate transfers. Revenues will reach 489 million euros against the €350 million estimated to be generated this year.

According to the budget, the income from buildings (detached houses and apartments) will reach €369 million, while the income from the sale of land will reach €119 million.

Finance Ministry sources state that the measures to strengthen the real estate market contribute to the stimulation of the market and by extension the receipts, while the Golden Visa and foreigners who transfer their tax residence to Greece boost budget revenues.

