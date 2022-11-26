Pension raises to start from next month

Greek pensioners will see significant increases in their monthly pay checks as of next month, according to data processed by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

The pension fund said on Thursday these increases will benefit 94.6% of the country’s 2,634,786 pensioners, or 2,499,285 retirees.

Of those nearly 2.5 million pensioners, 1.3 million will see two increases, some 185,649 will receive triple increases, while one in two will see one extra payout which is equivalent to a month’s full pension.

The second and third increases relate to several factors affecting individual pensions, such as the annulment of a solidarity tax.

Differences in pensions will begin to roll out as of December 2022.

The across-the-board rise will be implemented as of January 1, 2023.

This raise was calculated on a 7.75% increase total, based on the 2022 state budget data.