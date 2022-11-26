ECONOMY

Pension raises to start from next month

Pension raises to start from next month

Greek pensioners will see significant increases in their monthly pay checks as of next month, according to data processed by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

The pension fund said on Thursday these increases will benefit 94.6% of the country’s 2,634,786 pensioners, or 2,499,285 retirees.

Of those nearly 2.5 million pensioners, 1.3 million will see two increases, some 185,649 will receive triple increases, while one in two will see one extra payout which is equivalent to a month’s full pension.

The second and third increases relate to several factors affecting individual pensions, such as the annulment of a solidarity tax.

Differences in pensions will begin to roll out as of December 2022.

The across-the-board rise will be implemented as of January 1, 2023.

This raise was calculated on a 7.75% increase total, based on the 2022 state budget data. 

Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Soaring pension applications
SOCIAL SECURITY

Soaring pension applications

Rail projects getting on track
ECONOMY

Rail projects getting on track

Ryanair’s new schedule from Cyprus
AIR TRAVEL

Ryanair’s new schedule from Cyprus

Strong social profile in social security reform
ECONOMY

Strong social profile in social security reform

Suburban railway expansion east of capital to start in 2024
ECONOMY

Suburban railway expansion east of capital to start in 2024

Emirates to hold recruitment day in Athens
ECONOMY

Emirates to hold recruitment day in Athens