French travel agencies hold annual conference in Athens

The decision by Selectour, France’s leading network of independent travel agencies, to hold its 12th annual conference in Greece was a vote of confidence in Greek tourism, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday, in the context of the conference that took place at a central Athens hotel with the participation of more than 400 delegates.

Kikilias expressed his satisfaction with the conference, stating: “It is a great honor for us to hold the conference in the capital of the country, in a new era for tourism. It is also a great honor for us because Greece’s ties with France are historic, strong and multi-layered.”