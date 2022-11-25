ECONOMY TOURISM

French travel agencies hold annual conference in Athens

French travel agencies hold annual conference in Athens

The decision by Selectour, France’s leading network of independent travel agencies, to hold its 12th annual conference in Greece was a vote of confidence in Greek tourism, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday, in the context of the conference that took place at a central Athens hotel with the participation of more than 400 delegates.

Kikilias expressed his satisfaction with the conference, stating: “It is a great honor for us to hold the conference in the capital of the country, in a new era for tourism. It is also a great honor for us because Greece’s ties with France are historic, strong and multi-layered.”

Tourism

