ECONOMY CYPRUS

Cyprus body against graft asks for rules

The establishment of the Independent Authority for Combating Corruption in Cyprus is a new concept in the island’s political affairs, and the leader of the team appointed by President Nicos Anastasiades only four months ago to contain corruption in Cyprus admitted in a radio interview that “we don’t have a good name though.”

Haris Poyiadjis, also the transparency commissioner, added that each case or complaint is investigated individually, speaking on Spor FM radio on Thursday.

He confirmed that the commission has received several complaints or grievances, the vast majority of which involve individuals. Asked if they include political figures, Poyiadjis confirmed they do, emphasizing that it is part of the entity’s mandate to investigate officials. 

He emphasized that the authority can intervene ex officio, without a formal complaint, because a large part of the investigation is dependent on the press and journalists.

He did mention several times that the Transparency Commission is waiting for regulations and the framework to be put in place so that it can investigate and intervene in cases, as officials feel they their “hands are tied.”

