ECONOMY

Investing in less popular destinations has paid off for Greece

[PERIKLES MERAKOS / GNTO]

Tourism revenue exceeded that of last year by 3 billion euros, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Sunday, as a result of the extension of the tourism season and interest in less popular destinations.

Speaking to Open Beyond TV, Kikilias said a local government official on Kastellorizo, Giorgos Achladiotis, informed him that until mid-November accommodation reservations at the border islands of Chios, Samos and Kos were very high.

“We are interested in all our islands and the mainland, and the destinations that do not have a strong brand. The tourism product is not just for two and a half regions, it is for 13 regions in the country,” the minister said.

In the framework of efforts to boost winter tourism, he added, 11 airlines have already signed agreements with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) for flights and new destinations or higher capacity in December, January, February and March.

Tourism Travel

