Recovery Fund loans grab interest

Recovery Fund loans are taking off, while next year will be crucial for the grants, determining whether the hundreds of tenders that are in progress can be completed without delay.

“Now we are entering the most difficult part,” said competent Alternate Finance Minister of Finance Thodoros Skylakakis on Monday at a conference on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” organized by the European Commission and the Special Agency for Coordination of the Recovery Fund at the ministry. He spoke about the risks due to appeals and bureaucracy, reminded that the average delay of public works in the past was four years, which the Recovery Fund schedule cannot “bear” it and stressed, “This is where the administration and the market’s real endurance will be judged so as to bring the resources into the state coffers.”

On the side of the loans, the data presented by the agency’s head Nikos Mantzoufas showed strong and growing interest. Within a month, from end-September to end-October, 18 new loan contracts were signed, reaching 41 in total, with the budget increasing by 400 million euros, to reach €1.8 billion.