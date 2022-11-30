EasyJet sees demand for Greek islands next year
British airline easyJet on Tuesday forecast healthy travel demand for next spring and summer based on early bookings, but warned of the need for attractive fares to stimulate demand outside peak periods.
For the six months from April 2023, the period when easyJet tends to make the bulk of its profit, early bookings showed higher ticket yields for Easter from last year, with holidaymakers planning trips to Turkey, Egypt and the Greek islands. [Reuters]