ECONOMY

EasyJet sees demand for Greek islands next year

EasyJet sees demand for Greek islands next year

British airline easyJet on Tuesday forecast healthy travel demand for next spring and summer based on early bookings, but warned of the need for attractive fares to stimulate demand outside peak periods.

For the six months from April 2023, the period when easyJet tends to make the bulk of its profit, early bookings showed higher ticket yields for Easter from last year, with holidaymakers planning trips to Turkey, Egypt and the Greek islands. [Reuters]

Tourism Transport Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Airlines to link Ioannina and Tel Aviv
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines to link Ioannina and Tel Aviv

Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%
ECONOMY

Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%

Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October
ECONOMY

Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October

Flight data point to tourism season extension
AIR TRAFFIC

Flight data point to tourism season extension

Corfu air arrivals break record in August
ECONOMY

Corfu air arrivals break record in August

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains
ECONOMY

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains