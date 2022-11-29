ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally helps index gain ground

Buyers edged out sellers at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, earning some more ground for the benchmark thanks to a late rally at the end of session that showed improved trading volume, in line with most other eurozone markets that showed optimism on China. The minor rebalancing of indexes, with Terna Energy joining MSCI Standard Greece as of Thursday, has so far had little impact on blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 911.91 points, adding 0.53% to Monday’s 907.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61%, to end up at 2,218.74 points.

The banks index improved 0.33%, on Alpha rising 0.78%, Eurobank growing 0.37% and National edging up 0.27%, while Piraeus ceded 0.67%. HelleniQ Energy jumped 3.50%, Sarantis and Motor Oil earned 2.94% and ADMIE Holdings collected 2.56%, as OTE telecom parted with 1.47%.

In total 46 stocks obtained gains, 44 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €41.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.68%, to close at 87.29 points.

Stocks

