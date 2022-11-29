ECONOMY TOURISM

Increase in direct flights between Riyadh and Athens

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias discussed with his Saudi counterpart Prince Ahmed Al Khateeb on Monday the increase of direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Greece, which will be implemented in the near future.

It formed part of the contacts the Greek minister has had in his visit to Riyadh for the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit.

Discussion also focused on Saudi interest in tourism investments in Athens, as well as the possibility of training Saudis at tourism schools in Greece.

The two ministers agreed on scholarships to Greeks for studies at the Academy of the World Tourism Organization in Saudi Arabia, as well as for the cultural week between the two countries to be held in Riyadh.

