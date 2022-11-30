ECONOMY BUSINESS

Binance to open office in Cyprus

SHEMAINE BUSHNELL KYRIAKIDES

Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, has told Kathimerini Cyprus his company is about to open a Cyprus office, despite the FTX bankruptcy scandal a few weeks ago that was a major detriment to the industry as a whole, as he describes it.

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform that offers crypto-to-crypto trading in more than 600 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. Zhao, or CZ as he’s referred to, is ranked as the 30th richest person in the world by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His estimated net worth was set at $33 billion in October 2022.

Speaking to Kathimerini, CZ revealed Binance will establish a physical presence in Cyprus, which he called a “crypto-friendly” country: “We just got our registration last month in Cyprus for a cryptocurrency exchange license. We are thankful for the support the Cyprus regulators and government have been giving us. So yes, I visit places that are crypto-friendly.”

He confirmed that Binance is about to set up an office and hire more staff on the island: “Now that we have the registration we want to establish a local presence, office, team etc,” he stated. 

