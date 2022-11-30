ECONOMY

Inflation eases in Europe, but still in double digits

Inflation eases in Europe, but still in double digits

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to 10% this month as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession.

The consumer price index was down from 10.6% in October, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday. That is the first decrease since June 2021. But the double-digit figure reflected prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rising faster, at a pace of 13.6% annually.

Energy prices slipped to a 34.9% rate of increase, down from the astronomical 41.5% in October.

Out-of-control inflation is being fed by high energy prices caused by Russia cutting off natural gas over the war in Ukraine as well as bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts and rebounding demand after the removal of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Inflation has hit other economies but has taken a particularly high toll in Europe because of its dependence on Russian natural gas, which exporter Gazprom has reduced to a trickle. European leaders say it’s energy warfare due to Europe’s support for Ukraine. [AP]

Inflation Euro

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ECB: Banks in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus could see highest rise in NPLs
ECONOMY

ECB: Banks in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus could see highest rise in NPLs

Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
ECONOMY

Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

Eurozone inflation hits yet another record high in August
ECONOMY

Eurozone inflation hits yet another record high in August

ECB meeting this week in Cyprus
EUROPEAN UNION

ECB meeting this week in Cyprus

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro
ECONOMY

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

Euro-dollar parity leaves ECB facing costly choices
ECONOMY

Euro-dollar parity leaves ECB facing costly choices