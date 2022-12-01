HIG in talks with Beinoglou regarding takeover deal

Greek logistics group Orphee Beinoglou is in advanced talks with US investment group HIG regarding the former’s takeover by the latter.

Confirmed information says there has already been a near final agreement between the two sides, and it is only some details that require fine-tuning before the contracts are signed.

HIG is set to obtain a majority stake in the local logistics company, but the management will remain in the hands of the Beinoglou family, which is also expected to maintain a stake of at least 20% in the group.

The US group will finance Beinoglou’s investment program, after HIG bought a 300,000-square meter plot from steelmaker Hellenic Halyvourgia.