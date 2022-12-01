Hiring of private managers gains traction

One in two Greeks consider the hiring of private managers in the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) to be the right move and believe it should be extended to other problematic public sector departments, according to a Pulse survey.

The survey was conducted on a nationwide sample of 2,512 citizens between October 19 and 27 and demonstrated an acceptance of the possibility of hiring private individuals for managerial positions in EFKA, which was a decision by the Ministry of Labor that has sparked strong reactions within the institution and among opposition parties.

Although six out of 10 respondents stated that they are not aware of the procedure, 51% said they consider it to be a procedure that is “definitely” in the right or “rather” in the right direction, with those who stated the opposite amounting to 20%.

Also noteworthy is the fact that of those who are positive about this possibility, nine out of 10 responded “definitely yes” or “probably yes” to the suggestion that the measure be extended to other public bodies with similar problems to EFKA.

The percentage of those opposed was limited to just 8%. Kathimerini understands that during Thursday’s meeting of the EFKA Board of Directors, the discussion and approval of the Recruitment Policy is scheduled, which will pave the way for the announcement of the first 24 positions of general managers within 2022.

The management’s goal is that the first new general managers will start working at EFKA by the end of February 2023.

In response to whether the participants thought “the introduction of fast-track pension issuance is in the right or wrong direction,” 69% of them said it is “right” or “rather right.”

Just 12% said they thought it was going in the wrong direction.

Especially among respondents who have applied for a pension and are waiting for it to be issued, the acceptance rate for fast-track pensions is rising, reaching 76%.

Regarding citizen service, the survey suggested that the long-standing negative picture has been reversed. More specifically, when asked whether “the service provided by EFKA has improved somewhat in the last 12 months,” 50% of respondents said “probably yes” or “definitely yes,” with the percentage of those who say the opposite being 32%.