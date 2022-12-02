ECONOMY

E-stores see increase in Black Friday sales 

An increase in both customer traffic and the conversion rate, which is the critical indicator for the conversion of consumer interest from visiting an online store to making a purchase, was noted this year at e-retailers during the period of Black Friday sales compared to last year, according to data from the Generation Y business-customer database.

In particular, the particular success of this year’s Black Friday sales compared to 2021 was not only focused on the significant increase in daily visits, which came to 44.1%, but mainly on the increase in the conversion rate by 30.2%, and as a result the specific index reached 3.4%. In simple words, 3.4% of visitors to e-stores made a purchase.

According to international standards in the field of commerce, achieving a conversion rate of more than 3% is considered a success, as the average has a conversion rate between 2.5% and 3%. Every additional increase implies a significant boost in business revenue.

Retail

