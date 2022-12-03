Supermarkets fined for ‘household basket’ items profit

The Market Control Unit has imposed fines on supermarkets for the violation of legislation regarding the profit margins on the prices of products included in the “household basket,” Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 13th conference of the Research Institute for Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) titled “The Agile Retail Era: Doing Business in Extreme Environments.”

The minister added that these are fines below the 50,000-euro threshold and, according to the law, the name of the company will not be not made public.

The minister said that the overall data of the e-Consumer platform will be presented next week and that inflation shows signs of abating “and consumers will be able to see that in the price of products on supermarket shelves.”