Huge uptake for DYPA skills plan

Applications from more than 115,000 unemployed people have been submitted to the Public Employment Service (DYPA, formerly known as OAED) for its new training programs.

Notably, the majority of the applications have been from women who are interested in scientific professions, such as engineers, teachers, professionals in areas of health and business administration, but also in activities that are obviously related to their previous employment, for example office workers, salespeople, technicians and skilled craftsmen.

The program’s portal is expected to close soon, as the number of applications from jobless people interested is about to fully cover the total of 120,000 positions.

Such has been the strong interest shown by the unemployed in DYPA’s new type of digital and green skills program that the first 80,000 positions were filled quickly, resulting in the program, funded by the Recovery Fund, being expanding by another 40,000 jobs.

DYPA director Spyros Protopsaltis expressed satisfaction with the participation and the fact that the program has attracted so much interest from women and young people all over the country.