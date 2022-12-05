ECONOMY

FinMin chides banks, tells them to raise deposit rates, reduce commissions

[AP]

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras gave Greece’s banks 10 days last Saturday to proceed “immediately and boldly” with an increase in interest rates on deposits and a reduction in interest rates on new loans. 

In fact, he characterized the 4.86% interest rate on new loans in October as unacceptable. 

Speaking to Skai TV, the minister said that “the average interest rate on new deposits is stable at 0.05%. The average interest rate on new loans in October increased by 0.26% and is now at 4.86%. This is unacceptable. They should raise deposit rates immediately and significantly, and reduce the interest rate on new loans.” 

According to the minister, a second very important chapter concerns bank commissions. 

“Banks charge Greek citizens a lot, and they don’t pay them what they should. I have asked them to re-evaluate within 10 days the commission on 12 specific services,” he said. 

Staikouras also clarified that significant progress has been made with the extrajudicial mechanism.

Banking

