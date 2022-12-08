Elefsis Shipyards plan proceeding smoothly

The timetable for the final adoption and disbursement of $102 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for Elefsis Shipyards has been approved, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, in the presence of the Elefsis Shipyards workers’ union and Elefsina Mayor Argyris Economou, we met a DFC delegation that came to examine the progress of the shipyards’ consolidation program,” he said.

“We agreed with the investor and his group on the timetable of the final adoption and disbursement of the $102 million. Everything is progressing smoothly. The workers left happy after their pledges,” the minister added.