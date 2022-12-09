Nearly 70% of incomes go to payment of bills, rent and taxes

Bills, rent and taxes is where almost 70% of household incomes go, with utility bills concerning by far the biggest share of spending.

At the same time, expectations for next year remain low, with almost one in two people expecting an increase in expenses for utilities in the first six months of 2023, but also for product purchases.

According to SELPE’s six-month retail consumer sentiment survey, carried out in cooperation with the ELTRUN laboratory at the Athens University of Economics and Business on a sample of 1,500 consumers, expenditure on utility bills represented 33% of income in November 2022, from 30% last December and 25% in December 2020.