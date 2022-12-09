ECONOMY ECONOMY

Nearly 70% of incomes go to payment of bills, rent and taxes

Nearly 70% of incomes go to payment of bills, rent and taxes

Bills, rent and taxes is where almost 70% of household incomes go, with utility bills concerning by far the biggest share of spending.

At the same time, expectations for next year remain low, with almost one in two people expecting an increase in expenses for utilities in the first six months of 2023, but also for product purchases.

According to SELPE’s six-month retail consumer sentiment survey, carried out in cooperation with the ELTRUN laboratory at the Athens University of Economics and Business on a sample of 1,500 consumers, expenditure on utility bills represented 33% of income in November 2022, from 30% last December and 25% in December 2020. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Q3 growth comes to just 2.8%
ECONOMY

Q3 growth comes to just 2.8%

Americans splash out on shopping in Greece
ECONOMY

Americans splash out on shopping in Greece

Stournaras: It’s up to banks
BANKING

Stournaras: It’s up to banks

Staikouras: Eurogroup decision easing Greek debt is historic
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Eurogroup decision easing Greek debt is historic

Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on debt
ECONOMY

Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on debt

Six new employment programs launched for 68,000 jobs
ECONOMY

Six new employment programs launched for 68,000 jobs