Cypriot car history database

The Cypriot Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Motor Vehicles and Traffic Regulations which will create a database that will record the history of vehicles involved in accidents.

Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works Yiannis Karousos said after the cabinet meeting that this will provide buyers with information on the history of the car they want to buy, and prevent the re-circulation of cars that have been involved in a collision and are considered unfit to be repaired or deemed a “total loss.”

“There are vehicles that are deemed unsuitable and are compensated by insurance companies before being sold, repaired, and re-registered. This registration will prevent this phenomenon and solve many problems, as well as buyer information issues,” Karousos said.

He noted that under the new regulations, the Department of Road Transport will create a central database, which insurers, damage assessors and repair crews will be required to update, while failing to report damage will be illegal.

The reported damage will include that incurred in collisions, floods, hailstorms, fires and any other incidents. Damage will be listed on the vehicle registration certificate as well.