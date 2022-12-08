Greek bonds back on a par with Italy’s

Greek 10-year bonds are level with their Italian counterparts again, after the recent rally which was more intense for Greek government bonds, which have received support from the European Central Bank, in contrast to Italian bonds, in which the ECB reduced its positions further. However, there are no thoughts of tapping the markets in December, with the Public Debt Management Agency now focused on planning for next year.

The Greece-Italy spread dropped to zero on Wednesday with both countries’ 10-year bond yields at 3.65%, as fears over the outlook for the eurozone economy have steered investors into the bond market and away from equities, in anticipation of the ECB meeting.

At this year’s high, the spread reached 84 basis points at the end of February, while last July it hit a low, turning negative for the first time since August 2021, amid concerns about Italy’s political landscape with former prime minister Mario Draghi’s resignation and the declaration of early elections.

Political risk had sent Italian spreads to dangerously high levels over the summer, at 250 basis points. However, the new Italian government has not, so far at least, caused the troubles that markets had feared.