Cooperation with US and Israel has bolstered Athens tourism

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told a conference in Athens on Wednesday that Greece’s tourism cooperation with the US and Israel has been reflected in the rise in tourism traffic to Athens.

At the same event, US Ambassador in Athens George Tsounis highlighted the significance of the agreement Kikilias struck with US carriers for direct flights between the US and Athens International Airport.

Ambassador Noam Katz added that the interest of the Israelis on spending their holidays in Greece is evident in the high number of flights to Greek destinations such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, Crete and Karpathos, among others.

