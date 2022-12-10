ECONOMY

‘Santa’s basket’ amendment reaches Parliament

‘Santa’s basket’ amendment reaches Parliament

The amendment for “Santa’s basket” concerning children’s toys was tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Businesses specializing in the sale of children’s toys, whose total annual turnover exceeds 1 million euros per year, will send to the Ministry of Development and Investments, at regular intervals, a list of children’s toys (Santa’s basket) from December 14, 2022 to January 11, 2023.

The companies will include at least one product from each product category included in the Santa basket which will be available at an affordable price, especially compared to other products of the same category.

