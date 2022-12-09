ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly rise of over 1.3% for bourse

The Greek stock market ended the week with minor gains for the majority of stocks, adding to the weekly growth of the bourse benchmark. This time there was a late rally that averted the main index’s decline on Friday, but only just.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.99 points, adding just 0.06% to Thursday’s 915.40 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.33%.

With three weeks left to the end of the year, the benchmark has swung to gains of 2.54% since the start of 2022, eyeing a positive result by December 30.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 0.06% to end up at 2,219.91 points. The banks index advanced 0.52%.

ElvalHalcor improved 3.63% and Viohalco collected 1.35%, while Sarantis parted with 2.19%.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 43 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in almost two weeks, amounting to 46.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s €55.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.58% to close at 89.02 points.

Stocks

