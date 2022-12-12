ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Archaeological finds cost Attiko Metro dearly in Thessaloniki

Archaeological finds cost Attiko Metro dearly in Thessaloniki

The delays generated in Thessaloniki by the two re-designings of the Venizelos and Agia Sofia stations have affected all the works on the main line of the metro in Thessaloniki.

With this admission, the court of arbitration has opened the way for the payment of high damages to the project consortium, recognizing that the damage to the private individual is not limited to the two construction sites.

The court awarded compensation of 45.2 million euros, of which €8.1 million had already been paid by Attiko Metro. This means that the discovery of archaeological finds is costing the company dearly, besides the delay to the city’s vital transportation project. 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot car history database
CYPRUS

Cypriot car history database

Volotea to launch Athens-Toulouse flights
ECONOMY

Volotea to launch Athens-Toulouse flights

TUS Airways launches two new services for Tel Aviv-Larnaca
ECONOMY

TUS Airways launches two new services for Tel Aviv-Larnaca

Another excellent month for Aegean Air
BUSINESS

Another excellent month for Aegean Air

Air China to launch direct Shanghai-Athens flights this month
ECONOMY

Air China to launch direct Shanghai-Athens flights this month

Three major road and railway projects to be tendered this year
ECONOMY

Three major road and railway projects to be tendered this year