Archaeological finds cost Attiko Metro dearly in Thessaloniki

The delays generated in Thessaloniki by the two re-designings of the Venizelos and Agia Sofia stations have affected all the works on the main line of the metro in Thessaloniki.

With this admission, the court of arbitration has opened the way for the payment of high damages to the project consortium, recognizing that the damage to the private individual is not limited to the two construction sites.

The court awarded compensation of 45.2 million euros, of which €8.1 million had already been paid by Attiko Metro. This means that the discovery of archaeological finds is costing the company dearly, besides the delay to the city’s vital transportation project.