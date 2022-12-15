ECONOMY

Greek-Egyptian deal on subsea telecom cable

Greek-Egyptian deal on subsea telecom cable

Egypt and Greece agreed on Tuesday to build a submarine telecom cable in the Mediterranean connecting the two countries, Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a statement.

The cooperation deal was signed between Egypt’s telecom service and subsea cable operator Telecom Egypt and Greece’s network builder Grid Telecom, the ministry said, adding the move came in line with the Egyptian carrier’s strategy to increase its entry points to Europe by providing an eastern gateway via Greece.

The new subsea system would connect Port Said in Egypt and Greece’s Crete Island, “making it the shortest Mediterranean [telecom] path between Egypt and Europe, with the lowest latency,” according to the statement.

“The deal will reinforce Egypt’s strategic position as an international telecom hub linking the East and West,” it noted. [Xinhua]

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens-3 data center inaugurated near Greek capital
ECONOMY

Athens-3 data center inaugurated near Greek capital

Greece an innovation laggard
TECHNOLOGY

Greece an innovation laggard

Emerging technologies forum to be held on Dec 7
ECONOMY

Emerging technologies forum to be held on Dec 7

Crete turning into regional telecom hub
INFRASTRUCTURES

Crete turning into regional telecom hub

State enters the 21st century
ECONOMY

State enters the 21st century

Is lab-produced meat the future?
ECONOMY

Is lab-produced meat the future?