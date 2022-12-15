Greek-Egyptian deal on subsea telecom cable

Egypt and Greece agreed on Tuesday to build a submarine telecom cable in the Mediterranean connecting the two countries, Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a statement.

The cooperation deal was signed between Egypt’s telecom service and subsea cable operator Telecom Egypt and Greece’s network builder Grid Telecom, the ministry said, adding the move came in line with the Egyptian carrier’s strategy to increase its entry points to Europe by providing an eastern gateway via Greece.

The new subsea system would connect Port Said in Egypt and Greece’s Crete Island, “making it the shortest Mediterranean [telecom] path between Egypt and Europe, with the lowest latency,” according to the statement.

“The deal will reinforce Egypt’s strategic position as an international telecom hub linking the East and West,” it noted. [Xinhua]