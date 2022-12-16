Four bids for Kalamata Airport

The expression of interest from four powerful bidders for Kalamata International Airport confirms that the Greek regional airports that remain under state control are still considered attractive to investors.

The state tender for the 40-year concession of the Kalamata infrastructure received interest from a joint venture of the French Egis Airport Operation with Aktor Concessions and Aeroports de la Cote d’Azur; Fraport AG with Delta Airport Investments (of the Copelouzos Group) and Pileas SA (of the Konstantakopoulos Group); GEK Terna with India’s GMR Airports (a joint venture that is also developing the new airport at Kastelli in Iraklio); and, finally, Mytilineos with Corporation America Airports (CAAP).

The four bidders claim the right to administer, manage, operate, develop, expand, maintain and utilize Kalamata International Airport. The shortlisting is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2023.

As regards the remaining 22 regional airports, the tender for the selection of a consultant (financial, legal, technical) has started and the submission of tenders is set for February 6, 2023. The completion of the tender and the signing of a contract with a consultant for the 22 airports is expected in the first quarter of 2023. These are the airports of Karpathos, Chios, Alexandroupoli, Araxos, Limnos, Ioannina, Milos, Naxos, Paros, Ikaria, Kythira, Leros, Siteia, Nea Anchialos, Kalymnos, Skyros, Syros, Astypalaia, Kastellorizo, Kastoria, Kasos and Kozani. Most of them need extensive investments both in terms of terminals and runways, but also in their electronic and engineering equipment.

However, the economic scope of most is considered too limited. If the airports at Kalamata (the first and only one to be tendered), Paros, Naxos and Alexandroupoli are excluded, for the rest there are reservations as to whether even in full development they can support large investment programs. For this reason, the consultant whom the state will choose should evaluate whether they should all be bundled together in a tender or in individual groups, and whether incentives need to be given.

The first discussions on this issue reportedly point to increased chances of having all the remaining airports in one tender.