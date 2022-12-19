ECONOMY BANKING

Gatske back as Hellenic CEO

After taking a brief leave of absence, Hellenic Bank CEO Oliver Gatske has returned to his duties.

Gatske was given the green light to return to his office last week after the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Although the atmosphere was laden when the investigation into the potential manipulation of Hellenic Bank shares was announced, the skies over the bank are now clear once more.

On Gatske’s return to the bank, the mood was as if the suspension had never transpired, as if nothing had happened. At this point, there is a desire on the part of both the German and the bank to see his contract expire. Gatzke’s contract was for three years, so he will remain CEO for the next year and a half in good faith and with goodwill on both sides.

At this point, the near future will reveal what those in banking circles know and if the relationship between the bank and CEO will break. However, the incident involving the possible manipulation of the bank’s share price is thought to be over for both the bank and the CEO.

While Gatzke was absent, Eurobank became the largest shareholder in Hellenic with a 26% stake, changing the landscape.

