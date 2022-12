Greece remains top of the list of preferred holiday destinations for the Poles, who love the Greek people, history and food, concluded the B2B Greek-Polish Tourism Workshop held last week in a Warsaw hotel with the participation of the Greek National Tourism Organization.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy