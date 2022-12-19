Extension to heating oil subsidy and road tax deadline

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday announced the extension of a heating oil subsidy at the pump, speaking to Skai TV on Monday.

The measure, originally due to end on December 31, will continue to be applied until March 31, 2023 but will be reduced from 25 cents per liter to 15 cents per liter.

The reason for the reduction is a large drop in oil rates. The exact rates (before and after VAT) that will be applied from January 1, 2023 will be decided by ministerial decision.

Staikouras also announced the postponement of the deadline for the payment of road tax by two months: It is now payable till the end of February.