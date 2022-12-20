Athens Municipality expects revenues of €1 bln in 2023

Athens Municipality foresees revenues of over 1 billion euros (up from 917.6 in 2022), an increase of investments by 153% compared to 2019 and funding form European and national resources worth 510 million euros in 2023, according to the city’s 2023 budget agreed on Monday.

Of this funding, nearly 106 million euros will go to technical improvements, including roadworks and rain drainage projects as well as biomaterial sorting at source.

Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis also reiterated that the city hopes to reduce its cleaning and lighting fees by 5%.

He said the expected increase in revenues foreseen is due to digital services, improved automation and e-payment programs. [AMNA]