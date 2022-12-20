State payments on Tuesday, Wednesday set to come to 700 mln euros

Benefits and payments amounting to 700 million euros were to be disbursed to Greek citizens on Tuesday and Wednesday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Skai Television on Tuesday.

He also left open the possibility of further support if the fiscal space allows.

“I believe that by [Wednesday] night, €700 million will have been credited to the wallets of citizens for the tough period that is coming. At the same time, we have an extension of the road tax [payment deadline] for two months and the subsidy of heating oil by 15 cents [a liter],” Staikouras said.