Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms

Athens-listed Mytilineos has completed the financing process with lenders ANZ and Westpac for the non-recourse portfolio financing of the Moura, Wyalong and Kingaroy Solar Farms located in Australia.

This 237-megawatt peak portfolio was progressively acquired over 2019 and 2020 as part of Mytilineos’ strategic investment in the Australian market, one of the most demanding and competitive in the world, where access to clean energy is still in demand for many large companies.

Specifically, it comprises the 110 MWp Moura Solar Farm between the townships of Moura and Banana in Queensland, the 75 MWp Wyalong Solar Farm in Bland Shire, New South Wales, and the 53 MWp Kingaroy Solar Farm.

Once constructed, these solar parks will produce green energy of almost 500 gigawatt hours annually, to power Australia’s electricity system, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 400,000 tons per year.